UrduPoint.com

Gold Gains Over 2% In Pakistan, But Set For Weekly Decline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Gold gains over 2% in Pakistan, but set for weekly decline

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Gold prices rallied over 2% on Friday after the rupee retreated, but the metal was set to end the week lower as persistent economic concerns boosted bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Data released by All Sindh Sarafa Association showed that the gold price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,000 per tola and Rs2,572 per 10 grams to settle at Rs144,000 and Rs123,457.

The gold market has seen consistency in the last few days as the rupee rallied. However, the local Currency resumed its downward slide, which lifted gold prices.

Cumulatively, the price of yellow metal soared by Rs5,000 per tola in the last two sessions (Thursday-Friday).

Gold is considered a hedge against soaring inflation and uncertainties, but speculations of rising interest rates and rupee's appreciation dampen its appeal by increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing asset.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal gained $3 per ounce to settle at $1,705 as the Dollar paused while investors awaited key US jobs data, amid expectations the Federal Reserve would continue with steep interest rate hikes in coming months.

It should be noted that the gold price stands below cost and is cheaper by Rs3,500 per tola compared to Dubai.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs10 per tola and Rs8.58 per 10 grams to settle at Rs1,480 per tola and Rs1,268.86 per 10 grams today.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Dollar Dubai Bullion Price Gold Silver Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2022

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd September 2022

11 minutes ago
 Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Sh ..

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

9 hours ago
 IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early ..

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

9 hours ago
 'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Ama ..

'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Amazon tribe

9 hours ago
 India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea se ..

India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking probe into alleged exodu ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.