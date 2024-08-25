Gold, mobile phones recovered at airport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Customs administration on Sunday seized gold and mobile phones worth millions of rupees in three major operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport here.

According to Collector Customs Airport, Ali Abbas Gardezi, in the first operation, 883 grams of gold items, 3,000 Euros and more than 233 million Riyals were recovered from the luggage of a passenger of a private airline flight 416 bound to Dubai.

In another operation, customs officials at Lahore Airport recovered 100 iPhones worth over Rs.

30 million from a private airline flight that arrived from Sharjah.

According to Collector Customs Ali Abbas Gardezi, in the third operation, 2875 grams of gold, which is more than 246 tolas, was recovered from the luggage of a passenger of a private airline flight 417.

After detaining the three passengers, the I&P Department of Customs started an investigation. It was decided to give certificates of appreciation to the officers and staff who took part in the operations.