Gold ornaments, cash looted in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Four bandits injured a woman and took away gold ornaments and cash worth over Rs six million here on Tuesday.

According to the police , the accused entered the house of an industrialist, Haji Muhammad Saleem at Shahra-e-Farooq-e-Azam, and injured her wife, Khalida Bibi, when she resisted and fled after looting 50-tola gold ornaments and cash.

The police started investigation.