Gold ornaments looted in heist

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from a house,

in the limits of Peoples Colony police station on Monday.

According to police, four robbers stormed into the house of a Suter Mandi trader

Danish Junaid in officers colony and made the family hostage at gun point.

The

bandits looted Rs 3.2 million in cash, 215 tola gold ornaments, watches and other

valuables and decamped with booty. The outlaws also took away the CCTV system.

On information, the area police reached the spot and collected forensic evidence

from the site.

A case has been registered against the suspects.

Further investigation was underway.