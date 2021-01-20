Gold ornaments, Saudi Riyals smuggling bid foiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Customs foiled smuggling attempt of gold ornaments and Saudi Riyals smuggling to Afghanistan, said a local customs' official here Wednesday.

He said that gold ornaments of three kilograms and Saudi Riyals worth 0.

5 million were kept in the secret cavities of a vehicle with export bound goods through Kharlachi Customs Station. The value of the ornaments was stated to be Rs.50 million.

Customs authorities has registered a FIR and also arrested an accused.

Meanwhile, Collector Customs (Preventive), Malik Kamran Azam Khan Lajpar has appreciated the customs' official for foiling the smuggling attempt and announced commendation certificates for the team that participated in the operation.