Gold Price Increase By Rs.5500 To Rs.145,400 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.5500 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs.145,400 in the local market against its sale at Rs.139,900 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.4715 and was sold at Rs.124,657 against its sale at Rs.

119,942 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.114,270 against its sale at Rs.109,947.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $8 and was sold at $1769 against its sale at $1777, the association reported.

