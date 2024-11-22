Gold price surges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs. 287,200 in local gold markets and Sarafa Associations on Friday.

Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs.246,230 per 10g on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed.