Gold Price Surges By Rs 2,000 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) After a trend of around a couple of consecutive decreases, the price of gold in Pakistan on Monday saw a major hike on the first day of the week, while reflecting global market trends.
In the local market, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 2,000, settling at Rs 276,400, according to the sources of local Sarafa Association and All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,714, taking it to Rs 236,968.
Meanwhile, in the international market also, the price of gold saw a major hike by $20 on Monday, reaching $2,652 per ounce with an additional premium of $20.
Silver prices in the local market, however, remained stable at Rs 3,400 per tola.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab to protect minorities' rights on priority basis: Ramesh Singh Arora2 minutes ago
-
Turkish government to establish Cultural Center at SMIU to organise International conferences2 minutes ago
-
Court grants police -3-day more remand of 19 accused2 minutes ago
-
NAB observes Int'l Anti-Corruption Day 202412 minutes ago
-
President reiterates nation's commitment to human rights' promotion22 minutes ago
-
UNDP Pakistan hosts stakeholders workshop to address climate change and disaster risk reduction chal ..22 minutes ago
-
Sher Afzal gets interim bail22 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of plea against identification parade22 minutes ago
-
Governor asks NAB to overcome trust-deficit for better accountability32 minutes ago
-
Leadership training session32 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan Interior Minister Emphasizes Role of Ulmas in Promoting Peace and Unity32 minutes ago
-
3-member robbers gang busted32 minutes ago