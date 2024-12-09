Gold price surges by Rs 2,000 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) After a trend of around a couple of consecutive decreases, the price of gold in Pakistan on Monday saw a major hike on the first day of the week, while reflecting global market trends.

In the local market, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 2,000, settling at Rs 276,400, according to the sources of local Sarafa Association and All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,714, taking it to Rs 236,968.

Meanwhile, in the international market also, the price of gold saw a major hike by $20 on Monday, reaching $2,652 per ounce with an additional premium of $20.

Silver prices in the local market, however, remained stable at Rs 3,400 per tola.