Open Menu

Gold Price Surges By Rs 2,000 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Gold price surges by Rs 2,000 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) After a trend of around a couple of consecutive decreases, the price of gold in Pakistan on Monday saw a major hike on the first day of the week, while reflecting global market trends.

In the local market, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 2,000, settling at Rs 276,400, according to the sources of local Sarafa Association and All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,714, taking it to Rs 236,968.

Meanwhile, in the international market also, the price of gold saw a major hike by $20 on Monday, reaching $2,652 per ounce with an additional premium of $20.

Silver prices in the local market, however, remained stable at Rs 3,400 per tola.

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Gold Market

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

3 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan