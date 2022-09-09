UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Up By Rs.850 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Gold price up by Rs.850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.850 on Friday and was sold at Rs.151,700 against its sale at Rs.150,850 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.728 and was sold at Rs.130,058 against Rs.

129,330 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.119,220 against its sale at Rs.118,552, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver went up by Rs60 to Rs.1540 wheras that of ten gram silver increased by Rs.51.44 to Rs1320.30.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was sold at $1721 against its sale at $1725, the association reported.

