Gold Prices Continue To Increase In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Gold prices continue to increase in Pakistan

Gold prices continued to increase in Pakistan as inflation data in Pakistan pressured economic indicators and the rupee index

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Gold prices continued to increase in Pakistan as inflation data in Pakistan pressured economic indicators and the rupee index.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Association, the 24 Karat gold price in Pakistan surged by Rs 1700 per tola and Rs 1,457 per 10 grams to settle at Rs 145,700 and 124,914 respectively.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal gained $8 per ounce to settle at $1,714 as the Dollar retreated after US jobs data came mostly in line with expectations, but it was still bound for a third consecutive weekly fall pressured by an elevated interest rate environment.

It should be noted that the gold price stands below cost and is cheaper by Rs 4000 per tola compared to Dubai.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola and Rs1,268.86 per 10 grams today.

