Gold prices declines by Rs 1,750 to Rs 225,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,750 and was sold at Rs 225,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs 227,250 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,500 to Rs193,330 from Rs 194,830 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 177,219 from Rs178,594, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 Rs 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US $2 to $1963 against its sale at $1961, the association reported.