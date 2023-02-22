UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Dip By 1,400 To Rs 195,600 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices dip by 1,400 to Rs 195,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,400 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 195,600 against sale at Rs.197,000, the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,201 to Rs 167,695 against Rs 168,896, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down to Rs 153,721 from Rs 154,821, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at RS.2150 and Rs1,843.27 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $1,840 from US$1,832, the association reported.

