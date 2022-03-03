UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 50 To Rs 128,850 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 50 to Rs 128,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 50 and was sold at Rs 128,850 on Thursday against its sale at Rs128,800 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 43 to Rs 110,468 from Rs 110,425 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 101,262 from Rs 101,223, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1480 and Rs1268.86 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $7 and was traded at US$ 1935 against its sale at US$ 1928, the association reported.

