Gold prices up by Rs.3,500 to Rs.205,000

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 3,500 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs. 205,000 against sale at Rs. 201,500 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 175,754 against Rs.

172,754, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs. 161,108 from Rs. 158,358, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs. 2,250 and Rs. 1,929 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$27 to US$ 1,929 as compared to its sale at US$ 1,902 on the last trading day, the association reported.

