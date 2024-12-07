Open Menu

Gold Rates Declines

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed slight changes, with per tola rates coming down by Rs. 300 to Rs. 274,400.

Local Sarafa Association sources told APP that gold per tola settled at Rs. 274,400, and price for 10 grams of precious metal recorded at Rs. 235,254, after drop of Rs. 257.

This is second drop in two days as prices decrease comes after a similar drop of Rs. 1,000 in the price of gold per tola on Friday.

