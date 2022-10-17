Gold rates increase by Rs950

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 950 on Monday and was sold at Rs 148,300 against its sale at Rs147,350 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 814 and was sold at Rs 127,143 against Rs 126,329; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs116,548 against its sale at Rs 115,801, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs 1560 and Rs 1337.44 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $13 and was sold at $1657 against its sale at $1644, the association reported.