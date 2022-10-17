UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Increase By Rs950

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gold rates increase by Rs950

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 950 on Monday and was sold at Rs 148,300 against its sale at Rs147,350 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 814 and was sold at Rs 127,143 against Rs 126,329; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs116,548 against its sale at Rs 115,801, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs 1560 and Rs 1337.44 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $13 and was sold at $1657 against its sale at $1644, the association reported.

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

1 hour ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

1 hour ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

1 hour ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.