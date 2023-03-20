UrduPoint.com

Golden Jubilee Celebration Of Constitution Of Pakistan Held

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Golden Jubilee celebration of Constitution of Pakistan held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :In connection with the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan, a grand programme was arranged at Islamabad Model College for Girls F-10/2 on Monday.

Parliamentary Secretary for human rights Mehnaz Rafi was the chief guest while Director Federal Directorate of education Ali Ahmad Kharal was the guest of honour, a large number of students from Urban Area I, II, Nilore, Bara Kahu, Sihala and Tarnul attended the event.

At the outset speeches were presented both in English and Urdu, on the topic "My Constitution: Guarantee of My Freedoms" in which the students highlighted the importance and salient features of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Through the inspiring and motivational speeches the students highlighted that it is the constitution that ensure the basic rights for its citizens.

They also urged the dire need of the implementation of constitution in true letter and spirit to ensure the provision of all rights for the people of the country.

In English speech contest, Habiba Batool, student of IMSG G-9/2, secured 1st position, Fatima Ejaz from ICG F-6/2 got second position while Fatima Bhatti student of IMCG F-10/2, bagged third position.

In the urdu declamation contest first position was secured by Saleha of IMSG I-V Bara Kahu, Navera Zahra from IMSG G-11/1, got second position while third position was bagged by Naima Fatima of IMSG I-V Sihala.

At the end certificates and shields were awarded to the winners.

Ms. Mehnaz Aziz, in her remarks, appreciated the participants and assured them to invite to the parliament to present their speeches.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Ali Ahmed Kharal appreciated the efforts of the participants and the Principal, Prof. Sabah Faisal for arranging the event.

At the end, a souvenir and bouquet were presented to Ms. Mehnaz Aziz, and Dr. Ali Ahmed Kharal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Parliament Student Gold Event All From

Recent Stories

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

29 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

29 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

44 minutes ago
 United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamaba ..

United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamabad

58 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.