Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of Senate To Be Commemorated With Simplicity

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 10:00 PM

A high level committee on Monday decided to commemorate the golden jubilee celebrations of the upper house of the parliament with simplicity due to the current economic crunch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :A high level committee on Monday decided to commemorate the golden jubilee celebrations of the upper house of the parliament with simplicity due to the current economic crunch.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani presided over the meeting of the committee tasked to finalize Senate Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The committee reviewed the progress towards the events and made sure that the celebrations would remain simple.

The Senate Golden Jubilee Celebrations would be a momentous event that highlights the Senate's significant achievements over the past 50 years.

It is an opportunity to reflect on the institution's rich history and to look forward to the future with renewed enthusiasm and hope.

A special Senate session has already been summoned from March 15 to 17, 2023.

It will be attended by the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The session will also be graced by former senators, governors, and chief ministers of the provinces. Former senators and foreign dignitaries will address the special Senate Session.

The future road map of the Senate for the next 50 years will be shared, outlining the vision and goals for the country's legislative body.

In addition, a commemorative stamp and coin will be issued to mark the occasion, and a special anthem commemorating the Golden Jubilee of the Senate will be released. It has also been decided to release a short documentary about the Senate of Pakistan.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, personally visited the venue and corridors of Parliament House building to review the arrangements.

