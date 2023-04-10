Golden Jubilee Convention demands constitution, democratic civic education as compulsory part of curriculum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Golden Jubilee Convention of the 1973 Constitution on Monday demanded that the constitution and democratic civic education shall be made a compulsory part of the curriculum.

The National Assembly organized a convention on the 50th Anniversary of the Constitution of 1973 whereas the members of the Parliament presented resolutions on multiple topics of democratic and constitutional significance.

The resolution presented by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and unanimously adopted by the Convention held here at the National Assembly Hall also demanded that the Constitution should also be made part of the educational activities of all schools, colleges, universities, training institutions of police and other law-enforcement agencies under the control of the provincial governments.

The resolution said the Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Constitution of 1973, along with an unbiased account of constitutional and democratic developments in Pakistan, shall be included in the textbooks of all relevant subjects (like 'Pakistan Studies', 'History' or 'Social Studies', 'urdu', 'English' or any other) taught in the schools, colleges and universities in the provinces.

It further said that extra and co-curricular activities at the educational campuses shall privilege themes related to parliamentary democracy, fundamental rights, and Constitutionalism in Pakistan.

The resolution said the public service broadcasters and independent private media under their public service obligations shall devote a fair amount of time to expand their understanding about the Constitution and its relevance as a vibrant contract between the citizens and the State.

It said that the provincial governments shall reach out to the people of Pakistan to raise awareness about the importance of the Constitution and to encourage its preservation and protection.

This House resolves to uphold in letter and spirit the constitutional provision under the Eighteenth Constitutional Amendment under which the subject of education has been devolved to the provinces.

Therefore, this House urges the provincial governments to take necessary action and do the needful.

The federal government shall urge all provincial governments and the government of the federating units to implement this resolution and ensure that courses on the importance of the Constitution and a study of its salient features, specifically those relating to human rights (women, minorities, children, due process, and international human rights obligations) and the trichotomy of powers, are included in the curricula of all educational institutions in the provinces.

The resolution further sad, the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, adopted on April 10, 1973, serves as the supreme law of the land and the cornerstone of the democratic framework of the country.

The 50th anniversary and Golden Jubilee celebrations of the adoption of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan provide an opportunity to reflect upon its significance and promote greater understanding of its provisions among the citizens of the country, especially children and youth; Recognizing that the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is the basic document governing the structure and polity of the state, and that it is crucial for the future of Pakistan and its people to maintain the continuity of democratic governance embedded in the supremacy of the Constitution.

Acknowledging that democratic civic education is an important instrument to provide necessary knowledge, historical context and develop necessary skills to actively and effectively participate in the pursuit of democratic governance; Mindful of the fact that a significant percentage of the population of Pakistan, particularly the youth, do not have access to formal education and are not fortunate to learn about core concepts like Constitutionalism, federalism, and representative parliamentary institutions; Endorsing the Joint Communiqué of the 17th Speakers' Conference (April 15, 2014, Islamabad) that suggested changes in educational curriculum to inculcate in the minds of the new generation the importance of democracy and to make them aware of the democratic struggle for parliamentary democracy.

Before presenting the resolution the minister congratulated members of the committee constituted to make arrangements to of the celebration of the golden jubilee of the constitution.

She termed the historical day and said that today the country's direction had been put on the right path.

The minister said that real history hidden from the people of the country would be included in the national curriculum to make them aware about the constitution.

She said that the unfinished agenda of the parliamentary sturdy program launched by the Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the universities had been completed by including constitution and democratic civic educational compulsory part of the curriculum.

The minister congratulated the speaker National Assembly for completing the young parliamentary associated internship program launched by the then speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for their awareness raising.