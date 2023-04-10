(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Golden Jubilee Convention of the 1973 Constitution on Monday, pledging to "preserve, protect and defend" the Constitution in letter and spirit, called upon the State organs to take all necessary measures to ensure its full implementation and safeguard the rights and interests of the people of Pakistan.

The resolution presented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and unanimously adopted by the Convention at the National Assembly Hall, emphasized the importance of upholding the principles of federalism as one of the fundamental tenets of the Constitution.

Before reading out the resolution, the Prime Minister paid tributes to the framers of the 1973 Constitution who set aside their political differences and got united for sake of the country – a landmark achievement to be remembered forever.

Calling April 10, 1973 an important day in the country's history, he said despite multiple amendments made from time to time, the Constitution was still a living document.

Attended by the parliamentarians from both Houses of the Parliament, legal and constitutional experts, educationists, and prominent figures from different fields of life, the Convention also declared April 10, 2023, as the National Constitution Day, "to be celebrated each year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of 1973 and to educate the people of Pakistan about the Constitution and its significance for the country." Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Day also reminded the nation as how in 1955, the doctrine of necessity was invented and how a chief justice of that time granted a three-year extension to a dictator. Similarly, he said the Constitution was re-written from time to time, he added.

The prime minister, also recalled that a year ago, the coalition parties formed their government through a constitutional process despite numerous challenges inherited from the previous government.

He said for sake of the country, the coalition government took up the challenges and were putting in collective wisdom to steer the country out of tough conditions.

He said though the allied parties would go into elections on their respective manifestos, while being part of the coalition government, they were united to save the country.

He saluted the framers of the Constitution, congratulated the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Reforms headed by Senator Raza Rabbani Committee and also National Assembly Speaker for holding the Convention to celebrate the 50 years of the 1973 Constitution which kept the whole nation united despite ethnic and political diversities.

The Convention reiterated that the Constitution of 1973 was adopted on April 10, 1973, by the National Assembly of Pakistan, representing the will and aspirations of the people which reflected the vision of the founding fathers of Pakistan and embodied the principles of democracy, equality, freedom, and justice.

"Whereas, the Constitution of 1973 has been a unique expression of the diversity and unity of Pakistan, as it recognizes the rights and autonomy of the provinces, while ensuring the integrity and political unity of the Federation… has been a source of inspiration and guidance for the Parliament, Judiciary and the Executive in upholding the principles of constitutionalism, rule of law and protection of human rights," the resolution added.

The Convention said the Constitution had been amended over the years, incorporating the changing needs and aspirations of the people of Pakistan, and ensuring that the Constitution remains a living document.

The event called the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution an occasion to celebrate the resilience of the Constitution and to reaffirm the nation's commitment to the principles of democracy, rule of law, and human rights; This Convention paid tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan who laid the foundations of the Constitution of 1973 and to all those who have contributed to its development and evolution over the years. It recognised the Constitution of 1973 as the mainstay of Pakistan's democracy, providing for the participation and representation of all sections of the society in the governance of the country.

The resolution reaffirmed the Parliament's commitment to uphold the principles of democracy, rule of law, human rights, and social justice as enshrined in the Constitution.

It appreciated the role of the Judiciary, Executive and Parliament, in upholding and implementing the Constitution of 1973 and ensuring that the principles, values, and objectives enshrined in the Constitution are upheld.

The resolution said the Parliament took pride in the legacy and history of drafting and adopting the Constitution of 1973 that enshrined federalism, trichotomy of powers, independence of judiciary, provincial autonomy, and fundamental rights for the citizens.

The Convention urged that the parliament expressed its confidence in the resilience of the Constitution and its belief that it would continue to serve as a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for generations to come.