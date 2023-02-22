UrduPoint.com

Golden Jubilee Of Constitution; Joint Session Of Parliament Likely On Apr 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Golden Jubilee of Constitution; Joint session of Parliament likely on Apr 10

The Speaker of National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf chaired the 2nd Advisory Committee meeting to finalize the arrangements for the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the 1973 Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Speaker of National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf chaired the 2nd Advisory Committee meeting to finalize the arrangements for the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the 1973 Constitution.

During the meeting, the Committee finalized certain proposals to commemorate the golden jubilee of the Constitution, which aims to sensitize the citizenry about their rights and responsibilities and highlight the importance of the document.

The Speaker highlighted the significance of the Constitution as the only document that can guide a nation on the path to development and prosperity. He emphasized the need to sensitize the citizens about their rights and responsibilities, and the pivotal role that the Constitution plays in this regard.

The Advisory Committee discussed proposals regarding the issuance of a special booklet about the basic components of the constitution, issuing commemorative stamps and coins, organizing declamation contests and competitions among students of various levels,, building a monument of the Constitution, and matters pertaining to the publications and airing of related content among various other proposals.

The Speaker stated that the matter of building a Constitution monument should be dealt with, keeping in view the durability and prominence of the project. The Advisory Committee also agreed to visit the proposed monument site.

In addition, the Committee proposed to commemorate 10th April as a constitutional day in all educational institutions across the country.

The meeting was attended by the Committee members and government functionaries, including the Speaker and Convener Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.

Related Topics

National Assembly Raza Rabbani Visit Guide SITE April Gold All Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets prominent business leade ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets prominent business leaders at Dubai Majlis to chart a ..

12 minutes ago
 Armenia Calls Launch of Talks on Regulation of Lac ..

Armenia Calls Launch of Talks on Regulation of Lachin Corridor With Baku 'Unacce ..

27 minutes ago
 Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal Paves Way for Land Bo ..

Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal Paves Way for Land Border Negotiations - US Energy ..

28 minutes ago
 Energy-starved S.Africa offers tax breaks to boost ..

Energy-starved S.Africa offers tax breaks to boost green power

27 minutes ago
 Annual Inflation in Russia Slowed Down to 11.36% o ..

Annual Inflation in Russia Slowed Down to 11.36% on Feb 20 - Economic Developmen ..

28 minutes ago
 No Vote on Russian-Drafted UNSC Resolution on Nord ..

No Vote on Russian-Drafted UNSC Resolution on Nord Stream Probe This Week - Sour ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.