Golden Jubilee of Constitution; Joint session of Parliament likely on Apr 10

(@FahadShabbir)

The Speaker of National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf chaired the 2nd Advisory Committee meeting to finalize the arrangements for the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the 1973 Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Speaker of National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf chaired the 2nd Advisory Committee meeting to finalize the arrangements for the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the 1973 Constitution.

During the meeting, the Committee finalized certain proposals to commemorate the golden jubilee of the Constitution, which aims to sensitize the citizenry about their rights and responsibilities and highlight the importance of the document.

The Speaker highlighted the significance of the Constitution as the only document that can guide a nation on the path to development and prosperity. He emphasized the need to sensitize the citizens about their rights and responsibilities, and the pivotal role that the Constitution plays in this regard.

The Advisory Committee discussed proposals regarding the issuance of a special booklet about the basic components of the constitution, issuing commemorative stamps and coins, organizing declamation contests and competitions among students of various levels,, building a monument of the Constitution, and matters pertaining to the publications and airing of related content among various other proposals.

The Speaker stated that the matter of building a Constitution monument should be dealt with, keeping in view the durability and prominence of the project. The Advisory Committee also agreed to visit the proposed monument site.

In addition, the Committee proposed to commemorate 10th April as a constitutional day in all educational institutions across the country.

The meeting was attended by the Committee members and government functionaries, including the Speaker and Convener Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.