Golden Jubilee: Senate starts sharing information on its 50-year journey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Media Directorate of the Senate has started valuable information on its official social media accounts to sensitize the masses on its 50-year journey.

The initiative was taken in relation to the upcoming Senate Golden Jubilee Celebrations and under the guidance of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, said a news release.

The information shared on social media platforms includes the history, achievements, and significant events of the Senate of Pakistan over the past five decades.

Shared information will be useful to researchers and students who are interested in studying the country's parliamentary history.

The people can follow the official social media handles of the Senate of Pakistan to stay updated with historic information and other relevant news related to the Senate.