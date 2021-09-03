Golden memories of Syed Ali Geelani at Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Eminent Hurriyat leader late Syed Ali Geelani had spent a few years of his life in Lahore with golden memories

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Eminent Hurriyat leader late Syed Ali Geelani had spent a few years of his life in Lahore with golden memories.

According to Prof Dr Rafi uddin Hashmi, former Chairman Department of urdu, Oriental College, Punjab University, Syed Ali Geelani was about 12 years old when he came to Lahore. He resided at Mozang at the house of eminent Kashmiri writer Munshi Muhammad Din Foq.

According to Pro Vice Chancellor and former Principal Oriental College Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Geelani spent one year at Lahore and went back to his hometown.

Later, he said, he came to Lahore again and got admission at a private college headed by eminent scholar Agha Baidar Bakht, which was affiliated with Punjab University. He said that the college was situated at Anar Kali. He said that Syed Ali Geelani passed the exam of Adeeb Alam conducted by Punjab University and later got admission in Adeeb Fazil program. Dr Mazhar said that during his studies, he received a letter from his family that his father was ill. He said Mr Geelani then left his studies incomplete due to illness of his father and went to his hometown.