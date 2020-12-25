(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran, Mir Saifullah Khetran on Friday said the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great and eminent political leader of subcontinent and the Muslims of subcontinent had been achieved independent country by great efforts of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message on the occasion of the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation, he said the Quaid-e-Azam was a great jurist, a wise politician and a high-ranking thinker whose tireless efforts led to the formation of Pakistan.

Khetran said history had witnessed a significant change in the politics of the subcontinent after 1930 and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with his companions had decisively accelerated the efforts for separate country and Pakistan came into being in 1947 as independent country.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah believed that the secret of development of nations lies in the attainment of education in accordance with the requirements of the times.

He said entire nation paid homage to services of father of nation in the country on his birthday anniversary.