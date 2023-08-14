Open Menu

'Golden Tree Plantation Campaign' Inaugurated In UET On Eve Of Indipendence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :In commemoration of Independence Day, a colorful event was organized at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and 'Golden Tree Plantation Campaign' inaugurated in this regard.

The special guest of the occasion was Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Iftikhar Hussain. The esteemed guest hoisted the national flag and joined partners in singing the national anthem.

During the event, he expressed that the free atmosphere in which we breathe today in Pakistan is a result of the immense sacrifices and tireless efforts of our forefathers and leaders.

He emphasized that it is our national duty to cleanse Pakistan of all evils through unity and harmony, contributing our roles in its progress.

Following the flag hoisting ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Iftikhar Hussain initiated a tree planting drive by planting a sapling at the Engineering University.

He also inaugurated the 'Golden Tree Plantation Campaign' as part of the initiative.

The event was attended by a significant number of participants, including Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, the Registrar of the Engineering University, Professor Dr. Misbah Ullah, the Treasurer, senior faculty members, and staff.

