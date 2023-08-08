Open Menu

Goldsmith, Trader Robbed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Goldsmith, trader robbed

Armed robbers have deprived a goldsmith and traders of 49-tola gold and cash of Rs.1 million in two robberies in congested city area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Armed robbers have deprived a goldsmith and traders of 49-tola gold and cash of Rs.1 million in two robberies in congested city area.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that armed bandits stormed into the house of a goldsmith Ikram-ul-Hasan in Chiniot Bazaar and looted 49-tola gold worth more than Rs.

10 million at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, the robbers also deprived a local trader Habib Ullah Hammad of Rs.1 million cash at gunpoint in Wakeelanwali Street Katchery Bazaar and escaped from the scene along with booty.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for arrest of the accused.

