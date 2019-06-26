Golen Gol attains full generation of 108 MW

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :As the water flows increase with rising temperature in the catchment area, Golen Gol Hydropower Project today attained its maximum generation capacity of 108 MW.

Golen Gol Hydropower Project went into operation with commissioning of its first unit in January 2018, followed by completion of its second and third units in a phased manner by mid 2018, said WAPDA spokesman here Wednesday.

For evacuation of electricity from Golen Gol Hydropower Project to the National Grid, he added, WAPDA also successfully completed the most difficult transmission line from Golen Gol (Chitral) to Timergara in September last year. The 180-kilometer long Golen Gol-Timergara transmission line crosses through the most difficult mountainous terrain having extreme weather conditions.

As many as 706 transmission towers including 141 towers of 132 Kilowatt (KV) and 565 towers of 220 KV have been erected on the snow-clad mountain peaks including that of Lowari Top at the highest altitude of 10312 feet. The transmission towers in Pakistan have never been erected earlier at this altitude.

He mentioned that Golen Gol Hydropower Project had been constructed on Golen Gol- a tributary of River Mastuj - near Chitral. The installed generation capacity of the project is 108 MW with three generating units, each of them having a generation capacity of 36 MW. The project would provide 436 million units of electricity to the national grid every year, while benefits of the project had been estimated at Rs 3.7 billion per annum, he concluded.