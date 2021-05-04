UrduPoint.com
Golf Cart Services Launched For Patients Facilitation At Nishtar Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 07:03 PM

Golf cart services launched for patients facilitation at Nishtar Hospital

As many as twenty-five seater two golf carts were launched by an NGO at Nishtar Hospital to benefit patients and their attendant alike

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :As many as twenty-five seater two golf carts were launched by an NGO at Nishtar Hospital to benefit patients and their attendant alike.

The launching ceremony was held at the health facility here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for NMU told APP that 'Mareez Dost Foundation' donated two golf carts, 24 stretchers and 25 wheel chairs for Nishtar hospital.

He informed that the Non Governmental Organization (NGO) would provide ten carts in this total after which entry of auto rickshaws would be stopped within the health facility in future.

NMU acting VC Dr Ijaz Masood, MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Shahid Bokhari HoD Gynaecology, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani , AMS admin, Dr Ali Raza and others attended the ceremony, he stated.

