Golf & Country Club To Be Set Up At Business Zone

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Golf & country club to be set up at business zone

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A modern golf and country club will be established by the Chenab Club in Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) business zone.

In this connection, Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq handed over an allotment letter to Chenab Club management in a ceremony held here Friday.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, noted industrialist Mian Muhammad Idrees, Secretary Chenab Club Mian Masood Ishaq and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

