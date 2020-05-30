GOLF creates havoc in native of Husanabad Hunza

In a fresh glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) from Shishper Glacier created havoc in the native Hassanabad district Hunza

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :In a fresh glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) from Shishper Glacier created havoc in the native Hassanabad district Hunza.

Deputy Commissioner Hunza Fayaz Ahmed while talking to media said that KKH and Hassanabad settlement remained safe from the flood.

He further said about 15 families were evacuated from the red zone of Hasanabad Hunza.

Fayaz Ahmad said that all precautionary measures has been taken and relief items have been supplied to evacuate people of Hassanabad.

Flood has damaged the water channels and drinking water supply lines to Hassanabad, Aliabad and adjacent areas, DC added.

He said that the flood has also damaged water supply channels of the Hassanabad power house.