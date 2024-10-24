Goliath V Goliath: Yankees, Dodgers Clash In World Series Classic
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The two biggest teams from America's two biggest cities, led by baseball's two biggest superstars. East Coast v West Coast. Broadway v Hollywood. Goliath v Goliath.
The most eagerly anticipated World Series showdown in decades gets under way on Friday when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Yankees in what promises to be a baseball blockbuster for the ages.
Forty-three years after their 11th and most recent meeting in a World Series, the historic rivals will face off once more at Dodger Stadium for game one of the best-of-seven championship series.
"This is what the baseball world wanted," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It's going to be a great World Series."
Any World Series meeting between the two teams who were New York City rivals before the Dodgers left Brooklyn for California in 1957 would be a must-see event in its own right.
But hype surrounding this year's collision between the two baseball juggernauts -- the first time they have met in a World Series since 1981 -- has soared into a different stratosphere, thanks largely to the star-studded nature of the two teams' rosters.
The Dodgers boast the talismanic Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, the record-breaking generational talent widely seen as the greatest all-round player since Babe Ruth.
The Yankees are led by the big-hitting Aaron Judge, the former American League Most Valuable Player who blasted an astonishing 62 home runs in the 2022 season.
Yet while Ohtani and Judge are the headline acts, the supporting cast is equally gaudy.
The Dodgers have former MVPs in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman; the Yankees have Giancarlo Stanton, the 2017 National League MVP and five-time All-Star, along with the likes of the gifted outfielder Juan Soto and Cy Young award-winning pitcher Gerrit Cole.
