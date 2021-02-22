UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golra-Attock Safari Train To Promote Tourism, Quality Entertainment: DS

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:11 PM

Golra-Attock Safari Train to promote tourism, quality entertainment: DS

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Rawalpindi Munawar Shah on Monday said that joyful 'Safari Train' trips from the Golra railway station to Attock Khurd would promote local tourism and extend quality entertainment for travelers towards historic recreational sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Rawalpindi Munawar Shah on Monday said that joyful 'Safari Train' trips from the Golra railway station to Attock Khurd would promote local tourism and extend quality entertainment for travelers towards historic recreational sites.

Being launched by Pakistan Railways in collaboration with the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, 'safari train' would be a milestone step towards promotion of tourism and through this historic service country would earn more foreign exchange from the arrival of foreign tourists, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan Railways will continue supporting tourism in the country and more such projects would be launched in other cities as well, he added.

He said that tangible step under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was being launched for the promotion of heritage and local tourism to create more employment opportunities for the youth and revenue generation.

He said safari train would take its tours three-days in a week, adding, it would charge Rs 1000 for adult and Rs 500 for the kids, though it would charge half of the prescribed rates for a month to attract the customers.

A special discount will be given to disabled persons, adding, special routes have been approved for the train where it would ply.

Special signboards would shortly be installed across the routes to inform visitors where the train would arrive, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange Punjab Tours Rawalpindi Attock From Employment

Recent Stories

Making efforts to hold general elections through e ..

24 minutes ago

The inauguration ceremony of the program "Zindagi ..

24 minutes ago

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,693

4 minutes ago

Boeing calls for grounding of some 777s after Denv ..

4 minutes ago

Jewellery exports increased 107.21%

4 minutes ago

Cambodia reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, total at 5 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.