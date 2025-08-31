Open Menu

Golra Police Arrest Three Accused, Kalashnikov And Pistols Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Golra police arrest three accused, Kalashnikov and pistols seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Golra police team, under the supervision of SHO Chaudhry Nasir Manzoor, carried out three separate operations and arrested three accused while recovering a Kalashnikov, two pistols and 69 live rounds from their possession.

An official told APP on Sunday that the operations were conducted as part of the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and on the special directions of the SP Saddar Zone. He said the crackdown was supervised by the SDPO Golra to curb the menace of illegal arms sellers in the area.

In the first operation, the police arrested accused Wali Muhammad Khan, son of Ali Muhammad, a resident of Kot Qalandar, District Bannu. During search, one Kalashnikov with 59 rounds and one 30-bore pistol with four live rounds were recovered. A case (FIR No. 409/25, dated 29.08.2025) was registered under AO 13/20/65 at PS Golra.

In the second raid, accused Asif Sagheer, son of Sagheer Ahmed, a resident of Village Kalilan, Abbottabad, presently residing in Golra, was arrested. From his possession, one 30-bore pistol with four rounds was recovered. A case (FIR No. 407/25, dated 29.08.2025) was registered under AO 13/20/65.

In the third action, the police apprehended accused Faheem Khan, son of Ajmal Khan, a resident of District Buner, presently living near Golra Station. One 30-bore pistol along with two rounds was seized. A case (FIR No. 403/25, dated 29.08.2025) was registered under AO 13/20/65.

He added that elements involved in possessing and selling illegal weapons posed a serious threat to peace in society. He reiterated that Islamabad Police was committed to a zero-tolerance policy against such criminals, ensuring strict legal action to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan