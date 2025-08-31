Golra police arrest three accused, Kalashnikov and pistols seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Golra police team, under the supervision of SHO Chaudhry Nasir Manzoor, carried out three separate operations and arrested three accused while recovering a Kalashnikov, two pistols and 69 live rounds from their possession.

An official told APP on Sunday that the operations were conducted as part of the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and on the special directions of the SP Saddar Zone. He said the crackdown was supervised by the SDPO Golra to curb the menace of illegal arms sellers in the area.

In the first operation, the police arrested accused Wali Muhammad Khan, son of Ali Muhammad, a resident of Kot Qalandar, District Bannu. During search, one Kalashnikov with 59 rounds and one 30-bore pistol with four live rounds were recovered. A case (FIR No. 409/25, dated 29.08.2025) was registered under AO 13/20/65 at PS Golra.

In the second raid, accused Asif Sagheer, son of Sagheer Ahmed, a resident of Village Kalilan, Abbottabad, presently residing in Golra, was arrested. From his possession, one 30-bore pistol with four rounds was recovered. A case (FIR No. 407/25, dated 29.08.2025) was registered under AO 13/20/65.

In the third action, the police apprehended accused Faheem Khan, son of Ajmal Khan, a resident of District Buner, presently living near Golra Station. One 30-bore pistol along with two rounds was seized. A case (FIR No. 403/25, dated 29.08.2025) was registered under AO 13/20/65.

He added that elements involved in possessing and selling illegal weapons posed a serious threat to peace in society. He reiterated that Islamabad Police was committed to a zero-tolerance policy against such criminals, ensuring strict legal action to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.