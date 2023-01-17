UrduPoint.com

Gomal, Agriculture Universities' Vice Chancellors Agree To Work Jointly For Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Heads of two universities of Dera Ismail Khan have decided to bury the hatchet and vowed to work jointly for the development of the area through promotion of quality education.

According to spokesperson of Gomal University, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar went over to residence of Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed and both agreed to make up in the larger interest of the two institutions as well as the region.

They vowed to rise above differences and play their positive role for the two institutions to flourish and focus on equipping the students with quality education so that they met modern day's challenges successfully.

They were of the opinion that since universities played an important role in inculcating positive thinking among students who were regarded as future leaders of a nation, they should not be the course of collision, rather joint efforts need to be taken to secure a bright future for the students.

On this occasion, Registrar Gomal University Dr. Muhammad Safdar Baloch, Registrar Agricultural University Fakhruddin, Deputy Registrar Establishment Dr. Ahtramullah and In-charge Legal Cell Muhammad Siraj Khan were also present.

