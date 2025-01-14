Gomal Grand Jirga to be held on January 19 to resolve problems

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A meeting of Gomal Nojawan Tehreek held at Kaur Gomal Circle and decided to hold Gomal Grand Jirga on January 19 regarding various issues faced by people of the area.

The meeting was chaired by Shaukat Ali, President of Gomal Youth Movement.

The agenda focused on highlighting the issues of Gomal and the acquisition of a new Tehsil for Tank.

Representatives from various political and social organizations, as well as youth groups, actively participated in the discussion.

The meeting saw the active involvement of the Gomal Welfare Association, chairmen, councilor unions, Gomal Youth Movement, and other local political and social personalities, along with the members of the Awaz Haq Foundation.

All participants pledged their commitment to contribute to the Gomal development through both financial and social efforts.

After exchanging valuable opinions, it was decided that a grand Jirga for the entire Gomal Circle would be held on Sunday, January 19.

The event will invite special participation from all walks of life, and a door-to-door campaign will be launched to ensure the success of the Jirga and drive initiatives for the betterment of the areas from Gardavi to Dabra and from Garni Shekhan to Manji, to make sure they attend on January 19 to work towards a brighter future.

APP/ash/