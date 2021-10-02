UrduPoint.com

Gomal Police Arrests Seven Criminals, Arms Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 06:00 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Gomal police on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada Saturday arrested seven criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

SHO Fahim Mumtaz Khan during search operation arrested seven criminals and recovered one Kalashnikov, one rifle, three pistols, two guns, 75 rounds and 95 gram hashish from their possession.

The police also took one motor car and three motorcycles into custody.

SHO Fahim Mumtaz Khan said that there is no space for criminals and warned that stern action will be taken against those involved in any criminal activity.

