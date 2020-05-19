UrduPoint.com
Gomal Uni Implemented Act Against Female Harassment

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:43 PM

Gomal Uni implemented Act against female harassment

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : To protect female employees in Gomal University, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed has implemented the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act against harassment of female employees in the university.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed implemented the Act for harassment of female employees, which was amended in 2017 and immediately implemented.

According to the details, the Vice Chancellor Gomal University approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act Amended in 2017 against harassment of female employees and sent it to Gomal University under notification No. 1866-1905 / GU / Estt: May 15, 2020 for immediate approval from the syndicate.

The purpose of the Act is to protect female employees at Gomal University so that all women can perform their duties efficiently in a peaceful and safe environment.

