Gomal uni, PTCL organize workshop on modern networking technologies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gomal University organized a two-day workshop for students to enhance their understanding of modern networking technologies and their practical applications

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Gomal University organized a two-day workshop for students to enhance their understanding of modern networking technologies and their practical applications.

The workshop titled "GPON Network Planning ArcGIS '' was held by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology in collaboration with PTCL in connection with the Golden Jubilee commemoration of the university.

According to the university's spokesman, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shoaib, Registrar of Gomal University, was the chief guest.

Dr. Nasir Saleem, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, along with other professors and students, attended the workshop.

Engineer Qazi Mudasir, Manager of Gpon Project & Planning, and Engineer Malik Sadaam Awan, Business Operations Manager, shared valuable insights about the subject.

They provided comprehensive training on fiber optic rollout, GIS-based network planning, satellite-based location mapping, and software utilization for GPON networks.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shoaib commended the organizers for their efforts in hosting such a significant workshop.