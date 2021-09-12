UrduPoint.com

Gomal University Agrees Assets Distribution With Agri Varsity

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) ::The 109th syndicate meeting of Gomal University agreed with the recommendations of assets distribution between Gomal University and University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan as notified by the provincial government letter.

The syndicate recommended the swift transition of assets distribution between both universities as per details provided in the notification, said a spokesperson of the university on Sunday.

The syndicate was chaired by Vice Chancellors Gomal University Prof. Dr. Masroor Babar Elahi (TI). Speaking on the occasion, The Vice Chancellor said, he is monitoring the activities in Gomal University very keenly and is eager to put it back on the track of development and progress.

The syndicate meeting also accorded the approval for commencement of new degree programmes and diploma courses in Gomal University.

The meeting was attended by syndicate member justice (R) Muhammad Daud , Higher education Representative, Vice Chancellor Nawaz Shareef University Multan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif, Special Secretary Higher Education Department Ali Qadir Safi, Section Officer Finance Department Peshawar Allah-u-din, Nominee Secretary Establishment, Muhammad Tanfeeq.

Other members from Gomal University included Dr. Muhammad Adeel Chemistry Department Gomal University, Dr. Ali Abid Registrar Gomal University, Controller Exams Dr. Safdar Baloch, Deputy Controller Exams Muhammad Talha, Shakeel Malik Principal Degree College Daraban, Afia Sadique Principal Government Degree College No1 for women Dera Ismail Khan and Dr. Imadad Ullah, Lecturer Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Gomal University.

