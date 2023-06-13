UrduPoint.com

Gomal University Announces Free Education For Martyrs' Children

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Gomal University Prof. Dr. Shakib Ullah on Tuesday announced free education for the children of Martyrs of the Pakistan Army, police and other security forces belonging to Dera Division.

The vice chancellor made this announcement while addressing 'Salam Shuhada Pakistan' Seminar organized here in the university by the Director of Students Affairs Dr Nafiz Khan, Provost Dr. Sami Ullah and university students led by Noor Rehman.

The VC said the nation was enjoying freedom in a peaceful environment because of the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs.

He said that today's event was meant to make realize the families of martyrs of our the armed forces, police and other security agencies that the nation would never forget its martyrs.

He said that doing a job in Pakistan Army, Police or any other security agency was infact a passion and obsession of love for the country under which they prefer the safety, honor and integrity of the country over their own lives.

The seminar was attended by acting SPFRP Iqbal Baloch, former District Naib Nazim Sardar Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel, Registrar Gomal University, Deans, Directors, Heads, Administrative Officers, employees and a large number of students of all departments besides Gomal University Police Station SHO.

More Stories From Pakistan

