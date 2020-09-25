Gomal University approves Associate Degree program after HSSC

The Gomal University in its 33rd Academic Council meeting on Friday approved two-year Associate Degree Program at affiliated colleges after Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC).

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Gomal University in its 33rd Academic Council meeting on Friday approved two-year Associate Degree Program at affiliated colleges after Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC).

The meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed decided that after two-year of education the students would be given Associate Degree while the students who would continue education would get admission in 3rd year of BS program and upon completion of four-year they would get BS degree.

The Vice Chancellor said the Deputy Registrar Academic has issued notification of the details of Associate Degree program, adding the students could get details from the notification.

He said that under the Associate Program the students would have to complete nine-week internship or 360 hours work with any organization related to his/her subject to get the degree.

The meeting approved BS Nursing, Pharmacy Technician, Radiology, Doctorate of Physical Therapy and diploma Sonography and sent for approval of the syndicate.