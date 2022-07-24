UrduPoint.com

Gomal University Approves To Lease 1000 Kanal Land To Agriculture University

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Gomal University approves to lease 1000 kanal land to Agriculture University

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) ::Gomal University on Sunday approved the lease of 1000 kanal land to Agriculture University aiming smooth functioning besides resolving problems being faced by both the varsities.

The approval was made during 119th Syndicate Meeting of Gomal University chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iftikhar said that establishment of Agriculture University in the district would help students residing in DIKhan and adjoining areas to get higher education in their native town.

Later, the meeting appreciated the services of recently retired Deputy Director Finance and presented a shield to him.

The meeting besides other was attended by Registrar Gomal University Dr Mohammad Naimat Ullah Babar, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr Shakeeb Ullah, Director Administration, Director Finance, Deputy Registrar, and Assistant Director IT while representatives of Higher Education Department Islamabad participated in the meeting online.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Agriculture Gomal Iftikhar Ahmed Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

17 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

17 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

17 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.