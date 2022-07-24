Gomal University approves to lease 1000 kanal land to Agriculture University

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) ::Gomal University on Sunday approved the lease of 1000 kanal land to Agriculture University aiming smooth functioning besides resolving problems being faced by both the varsities.

The approval was made during 119th Syndicate Meeting of Gomal University chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iftikhar said that establishment of Agriculture University in the district would help students residing in DIKhan and adjoining areas to get higher education in their native town.

Later, the meeting appreciated the services of recently retired Deputy Director Finance and presented a shield to him.

The meeting besides other was attended by Registrar Gomal University Dr Mohammad Naimat Ullah Babar, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr Shakeeb Ullah, Director Administration, Director Finance, Deputy Registrar, and Assistant Director IT while representatives of Higher Education Department Islamabad participated in the meeting online.