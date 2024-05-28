Open Menu

Gomal University Celebrates ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Gomal University celebrates ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Provost Section, Gomal University on Tuesday held a walk to commemorate "Youm-e-Takbeer."

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Shakeeb Ullah, faculty members and students took part in the event where the VC paid rich tribute to the services of nuclear scientists for making Pakistan first Islamic and world's 7th nuclear atomic power.

The VC congratulated the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, stating that today had great significance in the country's history as on the same day- May 28, 1998, Pakistan demonstrated its nuclear capability in the mountains of Chagai, sending a clear message to the enemies of islam and Pakistan that no compromise could be made on the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

He said that from the very beginning, India had been involved in nefarious plans to weaken Pakistan both internally and externally, but Pakistan's strength and unity have always thwarted these conspiracies.

He further stated that we are proud of our nuclear institutions, the Pakistan Army, all security agencies, and the police department who had rendered supreme sacrifices for the sake of the country

He urged the citizens to pledge on this day to unite and play a positive role in the protection, development, and prosperity of the country.

