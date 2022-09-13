Gomal University closed for indefinite period due to students' protest

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Gomal University administration Tuesday decided the closure of the varsity for indefinite period following the ongoing students' protest in the campus.

According to a notification issued here, the Gomal University has been closed after the university's syndicate approved the decision in view of mounting escalation in the wake of students' protests at the campus.

The Syndicate, in its 121st meeting held Tuesday, agreed upon the decision to close the university in line with maintaining law and order across the varsity campus unless the matters are resolved.

It is worth mentioning here that the students were holding a series of protests against the vice chancellor over the last few days. The VC had got several FIRs registered against the protesting students. The protestors alleged that the higher education commission was not according approval to the health sciences department in the university, putting students' future at stake.

Meanwhile, Acting Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, who is also the Chancellor of the university, has directed Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad to promptly ensure the assets distribution between the newly established Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan and Gomal University by September 15.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation in the university, a heavy contingent of police led by DSP Paroa circle Kashif Sattar and University Police SHO Atta Ullah Khan was deployed within and outside the university to avoid any untoward situation.

According to police spokesman, District Police Officer Najmul Hassnain Liaquat was himself monitoring the situation. The DPO warned that strict action would be taken against those trying to take law into their hands.

He said all possible efforts would be made for maintaining peace.