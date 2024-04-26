Open Menu

Gomal University Computerises Working For Enhanced Transparency

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah on Friday inaugurated a Campus Management System (CMS) to put working of the university on modern lines.

The ceremony was attended by key faculty members and administrative staff where Director IT, Dr. Muhammad Ajaz Khan presented a detailed briefing about the modern computerisation programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said with the CMS in place, every department's data and every student's information will be easily accessible, leading to transparency and efficiency.

He lauded IT staff on successful implementation of the programme and expressed optimism that all faculty members, officers, and employees would continue to play such a positive role in the progress and prosperity of the university.

"The inauguration of the CMS marks a new chapter in Gomal University's journey towards technological advancement and administrative excellence, positioning it as a pioneer in higher education management systems in the region,” he added.

Director IT, Dr. Muhammad Ajaz Khan, highlighted the comprehensive computerization of all departments, including Finance, Examinations, and Admissions, under the CMS.

He said the integration of modern servers and network infrastructure to meet the evolving demands, ensures seamless operation without the need for external internet access on-campus.

He said a solar system had been installed for the CMS and the entire IT section, resulting in reduction in electricity expenses and strengthening the university's financial position.

