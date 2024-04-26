Gomal University Computerises Working For Enhanced Transparency
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Shakibullah on Friday inaugurated a Campus Management System (CMS) to put working of the university on modern lines.
The ceremony was attended by key faculty members and administrative staff where Director IT, Dr. Muhammad Ajaz Khan presented a detailed briefing about the modern computerisation programme.
Speaking on the occasion, the VC said with the CMS in place, every department's data and every student's information will be easily accessible, leading to transparency and efficiency.
He lauded IT staff on successful implementation of the programme and expressed optimism that all faculty members, officers, and employees would continue to play such a positive role in the progress and prosperity of the university.
"The inauguration of the CMS marks a new chapter in Gomal University's journey towards technological advancement and administrative excellence, positioning it as a pioneer in higher education management systems in the region,” he added.
Director IT, Dr. Muhammad Ajaz Khan, highlighted the comprehensive computerization of all departments, including Finance, Examinations, and Admissions, under the CMS.
He said the integration of modern servers and network infrastructure to meet the evolving demands, ensures seamless operation without the need for external internet access on-campus.
He said a solar system had been installed for the CMS and the entire IT section, resulting in reduction in electricity expenses and strengthening the university's financial position.
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSUET convocation held, 1177 degrees awarded6 seconds ago
-
Frequent leaks of papers make matric exams controversial in KP15 seconds ago
-
Seven tubewells of WSSP converted to solar power20 seconds ago
-
ISSI holds in-house session on elections in India10 minutes ago
-
PAL, SNHF to organize an interactive session with writers20 minutes ago
-
24 arrested, weapons narcotics recovered20 minutes ago
-
Two-day int’l conference on advances in seed storage techniques held at UAP20 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast20 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for dengue control30 minutes ago
-
Aror University organizes int'l conference on interfaith religious diplomacy in Indus valley30 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest woman for kidnapping infant30 minutes ago
-
Experts for extreme vigilance by Pakistan amid Indian polls to avert misadventure30 minutes ago