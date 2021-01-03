Gomal University continues to impart quality education: VC Gomal University

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed chaired a high level meeting on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Gomal University in which Deans, Registrars, Directors, Heads of all departments participated.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that along with providing an excellent and peaceful educational environment at Gomal University, its development and prosperity are among my priorities in which all of you worked with me on war footing.

He further said that this year is the Rising of Gomal University and Inshaallah with the grace of Almighty Allah Gomal will be shining from next year.

Appreciating the performance of the Class IV employees, the Vice Chancellor said that the role of the Class IV employees in the development of the institution is remarkable for which I pay tribute to them.

"I do and that is why I have decided to upgrade the class four employees and their upgradation process would start very soon," the Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said. He said that the Golden Jubilee of Gomal University is approaching and it is indebted to us to celebrate the celebrations of this fifth oldest University in Pakistan and second in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with dignity and respect.

At the end of the function, other esteemed members presented their views on the Golden Jubilee.