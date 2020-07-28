UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gomal University Dismisses Director Administration

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 07:53 PM

Gomal University dismisses director administration

The 104th syndicate meeting of Gomal University Tuesday decided to dismiss Director Administration Dilnawaz Khan from his job over not reply the show cause notice in mentioned time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The 104th syndicate meeting of Gomal University Tuesday decided to dismiss Director Administration Dilnawaz Khan from his job over not reply the show cause notice in mentioned time.

The meeting held under the presidentship of Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad which was attended by Justice (R) Muhammad Daud, Registrar Tariq Mehmood, Director Finance Iqbal Awan, Dean Faculty of Sciences and Pharmacy Prof Dr Halim Shah, Dean Agriculture Faculty Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Jellani, Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Niamat Ullah Babar, Associate Prof Faculty of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Adeel of Institute of Chemical Sciences, Principal Government Girls Degree College No.1 Shafaq Yasmeen, Hayat Rehman, Muhammad Shakil Malik, Ahmad Ali and Shafiq Rehman, said a notification.

Director Administration was given a final show cause notice and was asked to appear in person before the syndicate to defend himself against allegations (misconduct, misrepresentation through concealment of facts and harassment) but he neither reply within seven days nor appeared in 104th syndicate meeting.

Therefore, the Syndicate in its 104th meeting reached to the conclusion that Dil Nawaz Khan has nothing to say in his defense. Hence, the Syndicate unanimously awarded him major penalty of Dismissal from Service under Section-23(2)(m-i) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act-2012 (amended up to date) and Section-6 (1) (b) (iv) of the GomalUniversity Employees Efficiency and Disciplinary Statutes-2016 with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Job Gomal Nawaz Khan From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

23 minutes ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

28 minutes ago

UVAS academy conducts e-training of livestock offi ..

34 minutes ago

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of Short ..

40 minutes ago

Bilawal discusses APC agenda with JUI-F Chief

1 hour ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.