Gomal University dismisses director administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The 104th syndicate meeting of Gomal University Tuesday decided to dismiss Director Administration Dilnawaz Khan from his job over not reply the show cause notice in mentioned time.

The meeting held under the presidentship of Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad which was attended by Justice (R) Muhammad Daud, Registrar Tariq Mehmood, Director Finance Iqbal Awan, Dean Faculty of Sciences and Pharmacy Prof Dr Halim Shah, Dean Agriculture Faculty Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Jellani, Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Niamat Ullah Babar, Associate Prof Faculty of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Adeel of Institute of Chemical Sciences, Principal Government Girls Degree College No.1 Shafaq Yasmeen, Hayat Rehman, Muhammad Shakil Malik, Ahmad Ali and Shafiq Rehman, said a notification.

Director Administration was given a final show cause notice and was asked to appear in person before the syndicate to defend himself against allegations (misconduct, misrepresentation through concealment of facts and harassment) but he neither reply within seven days nor appeared in 104th syndicate meeting.

Therefore, the Syndicate in its 104th meeting reached to the conclusion that Dil Nawaz Khan has nothing to say in his defense. Hence, the Syndicate unanimously awarded him major penalty of Dismissal from Service under Section-23(2)(m-i) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act-2012 (amended up to date) and Section-6 (1) (b) (iv) of the GomalUniversity Employees Efficiency and Disciplinary Statutes-2016 with immediate effect.