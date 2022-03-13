Gomal University establish water sprinkler system for watering plants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Transport Department, Gomal University established a water sprinkler system for watering plants as well as an artificial fire brigade, said Vice Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed.

The newly established sprinkle system was presented in a ceremony held inside the varsity's premises at Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday in presence of dean faculty of Engineering and Technology, lecturers, and officials of the Transport Department.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor Iftikhar Ahmed appreciated the services of deputy director transport and his entire team for preparing the solution of dry leaves of trees planted inside the varsity.

He said that due to low rainfall and drought conditions during the spring (the beginning of the leaf growing season) can cause the sealing barrier between leaf stem and tree branch to form earlier than normal. This, in turn, can lead to an early "shutdown" of leaves. They'll drop before they've had a chance to develop fall coloration.

He said that with the creation of a water sprinkler system would help achieve the task of watering plants and would help reduce losses during fire eruption.