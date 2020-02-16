UrduPoint.com
Gomal University Expels 23 Students Over Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Administration of Gomal University Dera Ismial Khan has expelled 23 students and also imposed fine over protest and violating rules of varsity.

The students walked from Main Campus to General Post Office Chowk Dera Ismail Khan city and arranged a protest camp against administration.

The students on Sunday said they had demanded of the University administration to decrease fee, fulfill the shortages of teachers and resolve their transport problems but the administration failed.

The students while sharing the notification issued by the university administration (Chief Proctor Office) has expelled its 10 students for two years along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each student has also been imposed.

Similarly, the university administration expelled 13 students for one year along with a fine of Rs 25000 to each student under section 15 (2) (b) students conduct and discipline regulations.

When contacted Registrar of the University Dilnawaz Khan he claimed that University was being run only with students' fees and the administration had decreased the fee for about Rs. 4000 but the students were demanding more which was unacceptable.

He said the administration was able to restore some students if they explain their cause of protest but no chance for some other expelled students as the university took action over FIR registered by police against them.

