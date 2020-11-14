Gomal University expels students over violation of conduct

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) ::Administration of Gomal University expelled and fined five students of Law College involved in illegal activity and violation of ethics and conduct.

According to a notification issued here Saturday stated that five students including Saddam Sherani and Kifayat Ullah Kundi's admissions has been cancelled while Pir Sheraz Gillani, Siraj Mehsud and Imran Wazir have been fined with Rs80,000 each on the recommendations of University Discipline Committee under section 3 regulation 2020.

The students may file appeal against the University Discipline Committee decision within 15 days of the issuance of the notification and will be placed onward to appellate authority for final decision.

The students said that they had got permission from Coordinator City Campus Dr Shaqeeb for holding a function. They demanded of the university administration to revert the decision and save their precious times of students.